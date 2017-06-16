Minnesota man claims he has world's smallest record store

The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.
Every dog has its day and now there’s a day for doghouse builders. The 2nd Annual Barkitecture Design Competition benefiting the San Diego Humane Society takes place on Saturday. It’s a free, kid-friendly contest welcoming builders, architects, designers and dog lovers who want to build a home for a furry friend. Bastiaan Bouma, Executive Director of the American Institute of Architecture San Diego, Joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about the contest and “We...
By now you’ve probably seen or heard the fuss about this rhino rolling around San Diego streets behind a bicycle. Although the recent heat makes it seem like the large mammalian species is may have migrated here, that isn’t the reason the rhino is touring America’s Finest City.
Ametek, Inc. is offering to test the air in any home in the three mobile home communities located over an increasingly high profile chemical plume that runs underground through part of El Cajon.
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin climbing Friday as a heat wave that could potentially push temperatures in the deserts to around the 120-degree mark in the coming days hits the region.
Ocean Beach is one of the more colorful neighborhoods in San Diego, and on Thursday a unique collection of community history was revealed in a rare collection bringing back a flood of memories about Ocean Beach's history.
A man armed with a handgun was holding police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school Thursday night.
This Pride Month members of the LGBT community are taking a firm stance against a practice they say is abusive and ineffective.