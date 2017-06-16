Minnesota man claims he has world's smallest record store

A Minnesota man has opened what he believes is the world's smallest record store.

Tim Edwards opened "Kebs" records to fill his massive vinyl collection. The store is only 10 feet long and 8 feet wide, but it’s big enough to hold 40,000 records.

"My wife thinks I'm hoarding them, but I like to think I'm an archivist," Edwards said.

Edwards says he started his collection after his third birthday. He calls it "saving history."

The store was previously used as an office space, and though only open a few weekends out of the month, it has already received positive reviews.