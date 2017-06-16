Cast of "Cars 3" shares new movie's positive messages

News 8 entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie talked to a couple of cars on Friday about the different lessons they can teach young children.

Well, she didn’t actually speak to real cars, but she did sit down with Owen Wilson and Armie Hammer, the voices behind Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm and the stars of Pixar’s “Cars 3.”

Both Wilson and Hammer are parents to young children, and they each shared example of inspiration passed along from the movie to their children.

“I know, watching it with my boys last night, they just were into the story and entertained buy it,” Wilson said. “It’s also nice if you can kind of slip in a message that has some emotion to it and that’s what I felt the movie was effective in doing.”

The biggest takeaway for Wilson and his little ones was uplifting attitude shared between McQueen and Cruz Ramirez, a female technician that gives McQueen’s engine, and confidence, a much needed boost.

“That idea that we all sort of need help, that we’re all sort of connected and that you don’t do it alone,” Wilson said, describing the message McQueen and Ramirez’ unity sends. “You need people to believe in you and give you encouragement. Whether that’s your parents, your friends or someone at work, everyone can benefit from that.”

Hammer talked in depth about how he hopes his daughter and son will receive the movie, and gave a personal example of how it touched him.

“For my son, I would like for him to take home that you can be a gracious winner,” Hammer said. “For my daughter, I would like her to take home that message of empowerment that’s there for Cruz Ramirez and that you can do anything you want. And for myself, I’d probably take home McQueen’s message of gracefully aging and progressing from one stage of your life to the next.”‘