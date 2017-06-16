Historic Route 101 signs installed on Morena Blvd. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Historic Route 101 signs installed on Morena Blvd.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Signs of the past are going up on a thoroughfare in several San Diego neighborhoods.
     
Historic "Route 101" signs have been installed along Morena Boulevard, which runs through Bay Park, Morena and Linda Vista.
     
Before pacific highway opened in 1933, Morena Boulevard was part of the 101, which stretched from the Mexican border to Washington State.
     
Several community groups raised money and purchased the signs to recognize the highway's historic significance.
     
A total of 8 signs were purchased for a little more than $700.

