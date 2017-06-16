Luis Fonsi Says Justin Bieber Deserves a 'Pass' for Not Knowing the Lyrics to 'Despacito'

It's a cliché to start an interview by describing what the subject is eating, but for this story, it feels necessary.
A magnetic and Tony Award-winning star of Broadway, it only made since that Kristin Chenoweth would bring her charm to TV. After a false start with the 2001 NBC sitcom Kristin, which was canceled after six episodes, the 4' 11" actress, who currently plays Easter on Starz' hit adaptation of Am...
While many make their way through college groping at an idea of where their life is heading, director Melina Matsoukas always had tunnel vision. When it came time for the 36-year-old to narrow her focus and study a specific craft, she headed for New York University's Tisch School of the Arts ...