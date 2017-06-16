Zoo Day: African-crested porcupine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: African-crested porcupine

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Unlike North American porcupines, these don't normally climb trees, but they're good swimmers.
    
The quills of the African-crested porcupine can produce a "hiss-like" rattle. It's Zoo Day!

