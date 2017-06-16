Melissa Villasenor shows off impromptu impression skills

Not many comedians have impressions of Hilary Clinton, Owen Wilson, Pikachu, Bjork and Bilbo Baggins in their repetoir.

News 8’s Dan Cohen and Heather Myers got to sit down in studio with one who does.

Melissa Villasenor splashed onto the comedy scene with her impression prowess in 2011 when she performed on America’s Got Talent. She’s since done voices on Family Guy and Adventure Time, and became just the second Latina Saturday Night Live cast member when she debuted on the show in 2016.

Villasenor joined Dan and Heather in a little on-set game Friday. Dan pulled a celebrity’s name out of a cup, Heather pulled an action and Villasenor did what she does best.

Watch as the star on the rise mimics stars in odd situations, like J-Lo spotting a rhino on the street, Owen Wilson getting a speeding ticket and Kristen Wig after stepping in gum.