Man rearrested for alleged role in Camp Pendleton brush fire

VISTA (CNS) - A parolee already behind bars for allegedly violating the terms of his release has been re-arrested on suspicion of sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton border, police said today.

Jose Antonio Torres Jr., 35, is suspected of igniting a blaze heavy brush near the Marine Memorial Golf Course early Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses told investigators they saw a suspicious subject, later identified as Torres, running from the area where the fire started, according to Oceanside police.

Torres was initially detained by Camp Pendleton law enforcement officers.

He was booked into jail early Wednesday morning in connection with a parole violation stemming from an alleged assault in Los Angeles, authorities said.

A count of arson has since been added.

It took ground and aircraft crews about four hours to halt the spread of blaze, which blackened 78 acres in Oceanside and seven on the grounds of Camp Pendleton.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

No structural damage was reported.

