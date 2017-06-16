Retired Navy officer pleads guilty to lying

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a retired Navy officer in Hawaii charged in a corruption scandal (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii is pleading guilty to lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor.

David Kapaun pleaded guilty Tuesday in Honolulu federal court. He says he didn't disclose on a security clearance form his connection to Leonard Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard."

Kapaun's defense attorney, Victor Bakke, says his client also didn't disclose receiving dinners, hotel stays and prostitutes from Francis.

Francis has admitted bribing Navy officials with cash, prostitutes and other gifts in exchange for information to help his company. He's awaiting sentencing.

Kapaun isn't charged with bribery.

Bakke says Kapaun regrets being lured into a business relationship with Francis. Bakke says the allegations prompted Kapaun to resign earlier this year from his civilian position as deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific.

