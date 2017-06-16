San Diego Fire-Rescue on high alert as heat wave hits San Diego

A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii is pleading guilty to lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor. David Kapaun pleaded guilty Tuesday in Honolulu federal court.
A parolee already behind bars for allegedly violating the terms of his release has been re-arrested on suspicion of sparking a wildfire that scorched 85 open acres at the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton border.
San Diego County's unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in May, down from a revised 3.8 percent for the previous month, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.3 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will have extra firefighters on hand Friday and over the weekend as a heat wave sends temperatures soaring, which could increase the risk for wildfires.
Unlike North American porcupines, these don't normally climb trees, but they're good swimmers. The quills of the African-crested porcupine can produce a "hiss-like" rattle. It's Zoo Day!
For the first time, the San Diego Museum Council is partnering with artists for collaborative mural exhibition.
The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, will appear at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.
Every dog has its day and now there’s a day for doghouse builders. The 2nd Annual Barkitecture Design Competition benefiting the San Diego Humane Society takes place on Saturday. It’s a free, kid-friendly contest welcoming builders, architects, designers and dog lovers who want to build a home for a furry friend. Bastiaan Bouma, Executive Director of the American Institute of Architecture San Diego, Joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about the contest and “We...
By now you’ve probably seen or heard the fuss about this rhino rolling around San Diego streets behind a bicycle. Although the recent heat makes it seem like the large mammalian species is may have migrated here, that isn’t the reason the rhino is touring America’s Finest City.