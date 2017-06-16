Bodies of missing sailors found on stricken Navy destroyer

His deployment kept him from walking the stage at graduation, so National University presented his diploma to his wife on his behalf.
Balboa Park received the Reader’s Choice Award for “Best California Attraction” by 10Best.com, topping such notable attractions as Disneyland, Yosemite Park and Lake Tahoe, among others.
A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed this morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
For the second time in three days, the San Diego Police Department Saturday issued a bulletin for a missing person, this time for a woman who went missing from her Point Loma home.
The 31-year-old Pauma Valley man who was shot to death in front of a local taco shop was identified today by San Diego County Sheriff's homicide detectives.
San Diego County officials are warning residents to take extra precautions against the heat this weekend as temperatures soar into the triple digits, especially when hiking on popular waterfall trails in the Cleveland National Forest.
Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, delivered a message Saturday to UC San Diego graduates centered on the power of compassion and the importance of emotional knowledge.
A van used by a San Diego nonprofit to help transport homeless youth was recovered overnight after a thief drove off with it, the organization said.
Police were still on the lookout for an 85-year-old Scripps Ranch man with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
London police on Saturday raised to 58 the number of deaths either confirmed or presumed following the horrific inferno that turned the city’s Grenfell Tower public housing block into a charred hulk.