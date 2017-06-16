Jerome's delivers new mattresses to homeless - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jerome's delivers new mattresses to homeless

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.

Jerome's Furniture Jerry Navarro personally delivered the 60 new mattresses to the transitional living center on Friday.

Executive director Harold Brown said the ECTLC provides services for former homeless families and singles to become self-sufficient.

"They are going to know they are cared for because when someone does something like this, it shows there is hope," said Brown.

According to Brown, the center spends about $56,000 each year on mattresses.

"I can't even explain how this feels. Someone gave us something new! This is my bed, this is my bed," said Leonora.

Jerome's owner said he did not know the impact of the donation until he walked up and looked into the children's eyes.

"When you do it for an operation like this one, you know what Harold does with very little money and it's done by the community means a lot," said Navarro.

The East County Transitional Living Center serves 60 families and 140 children and operates on a $2 million budget based on donations.

Anyone can make a donation to center through their website.

