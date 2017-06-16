Lemon Grove bans booze and pot at city parks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lemon Grove bans booze and pot at city parks

By Eric Kahnert, Anchor/Reporter
LEMON GROVE (NEWS 8) - Lemon Grove city leaders and law enforcement on Friday announced a ban on alcohol and marijuana at the eight parks in the city.

The ban will go into effect on July 7, 2017. Last May, the city council voted unanimously to ban pot and booze at all eight city parks.

"We are concerned about the behavior that can be associated with marijuana use in our parks," said Jennifer Mendoza, Lemon Grove Mayor.

Lemon Grove's new law would override the state's recreational pot use law.

Sgt. Jorge Dueno said alcohol and drug use at parks have taken a toll recently. "Now we have two reasons to contact someone, to detain someone, to educate someone," said Sgt. Dueno.

The city is hoping the new ban will diminish the physical altercations, graffiti, and vandalism - improving the quality of life in and around the city's parks.

The timing of the law coincides with Lemon Grove's summer concert series and movies in the park - both begin in a few weeks.

Deputies said they realize it will take people some time to catch wind of the new law. Violators will be given warnings to start, but after a while people with pot or booze will be cited.

