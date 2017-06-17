Victim in Clairemont homicide identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Victim in Clairemont homicide identified

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Saturday identified a man who was found dead with major trauma to his body in a home in North Clairemont.
   
He was 47-year-old William Barton of San Diego, according to investigators.
   
Someone called 911 at 2:30 p.m. Friday to request that officers conduct a welfare check at 5166 Gaylord Dr., according to San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin.
   
"Upon arrival, the first officers entered the home accompanied by paramedics,'' Griffin said.
   
"Once inside, they found the victim suffering from major trauma. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene as the result of those wounds.''
   
Homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate Barton's death, but the cause has not been disclosed.
   
Anyone with information was urged to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.
   
Tips can be submitted anonymously.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Heat wave will bring dangerously hot temperatures to San Diego

    Heat wave will bring dangerously hot temperatures to San Diego

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:46:24 GMT

    San Diego County officials are warning residents to take extra precautions against the heat this weekend as temperatures soar into the triple digits, especially when hiking on popular waterfall trails in the Cleveland National Forest.

     

    San Diego County officials are warning residents to take extra precautions against the heat this weekend as temperatures soar into the triple digits, especially when hiking on popular waterfall trails in the Cleveland National Forest.

     

  • Dalai Lama delivered keynote address at UC San Diego commencement

    Dalai Lama delivered keynote address at UC San Diego commencement

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:17:13 GMT

    The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, appeared at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.  

     

    The exiled spiritual head and leader of the Tibetan people the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso, appeared at multiple events on the UC San Diego campus Friday and Saturday.  

     

  • Victim in Clairemont homicide identified

    Victim in Clairemont homicide identified

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:09:04 GMT

    Police Saturday identified a man who was found dead with major trauma to his body in a home in North Clairemont.

     

    Police Saturday identified a man who was found dead with major trauma to his body in a home in North Clairemont.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.