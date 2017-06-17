Environmentalists sue over border wall prototypes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The prototypes for President Trump’s controversial boarder wall are set to be built in San Diego this summer, but an environmental group filed a suit against the Department of Homeland Security stating the construction of the wall would be a threat to endangered species.

According to the environmental group, the Department of Homeland Security failed to provide environmental documents required for the construction of the border wall prototypes.

“The whole prototype process is very unclear. […] They don’t have the documents they need to be upfront about it,” said Jean Su with the Center of Biological Diversity.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego Federal Court Thursday, is among several legal actions filed by the Center of Biological Diversity.

“Our mission is to protect species as part of the greater eco-system,” said Su.

The border wall prototypes are set to be built on federal land near the Otay Mountain Wilderness – reaching at least 30-feet tall.

The lawsuit argues several listed threatened and endangered species live there – including the Quino Checkered Spot butterfly.

“The wall, actually, is a huge barrier,” said Su.

The center is asking for environmental analysis on the prototype project under the Federal Freedom of Information Act.

“They are being secretive,” said Su.

On Tuesday, acting Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost testified to the House Appropriations Committee that four to eight prototype contracts are expected to be awarded.

She promised environmental planning would part of the project.

“First let me address the pro types it is my understanding we are looking at a late summer time for those prototypes,” said Provost.

A recent study by the center identified more than 90 endangered or threatened species that could be harmed by the border wall construction.

The center said they will continue to put the pressure on for an environmental review.