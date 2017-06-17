Group recovers stolen van used for homeless youth shelter in North Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A van used by a San Diego nonprofit to help transport homeless youth was recovered overnight after a thief drove off with it, the organization said.

The Urban Street Angels said Saturday that the stolen van was spotted in the Sports Arena area around 12:30 a.m. Four people in the van were stopped by police and arrested.

Urban Street Angels had recently been given the van a few months ago and they use it to help get at-risk young people off the streets.

The van was parked in North Park on Wednesday, but by Thursday it was gone.

Urban Street Angels Executive Director Eric Lovett released the following statement:

Urban Street Angels needed help and San Diegans responded quickly. Thank you. The community effort to spread the word about our stolen transport van worked, thanks to action on social media, reports by local TV news stations and the prayers and support of so many people who believe in our mission to help the hundreds of marginalized homeless youth in San Diego County. Meanwhile, our organization is reviewing security protocols and will be ready to pick up guests again this Tuesday for our regular shelter night. We respect and welcome all those in need. Unfortunately, as we have witnessed in the world recently, criminal motivation and danger are everywhere. We are committed to continuing a safe environment and grateful no one was hurt in this case. A big thank you to everyone who helped us and contributed to a happy ending. In Service,

Eric Lovett

Executive Director

Urban Street Angeles is the only designated emergency shelter for youth ages 18 - 25 in the county. The shelter is open on Tuesday’s at Mission Gathering Christian Church in North Park.

For more information on Urban Street Angels, click here.