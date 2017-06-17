Thief steals van from homeless youth shelter in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thief steals van from homeless youth shelter in North Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The search continues Friday night after a thief drove off with a van used by the county’s only emergency youth homeless shelter.

Urban Street Angels had recently been given the van a new months ago and they use to help at-risk young people off the streets.

The van was parked in North Park on Wednesday, but by Thursday – it was gone.

Urban Street is now asking for the public’s help to get their van returned.

“It just breaks my heart that someone would steal something we use to serve the homeless youth community. We do it for them,” said Eric Lovett with Urban Street Angels.

Urban Street Angeles is the only designated emergency shelter for youth ages 18-25 in the county.

“Whoever took it has done a great injustice to people who need it the most,” said M.G. Perez

The shelter is only open on Tuesday’s at Mission Gathering Christian Church, North Park.

“We still have the shelter, but have no way to get them [homeless youth],” said Lovett.

The $25,000 van was donated to Urban Street Angeles on Valentines Day. It’s one of a kind vehicle with a distinctive wrap – and it’s irreplaceable.

“If someone is just honest and say, 'I took it,' I am going to work with them. Just leave it somewhere,” said Lovett. 

The van was spotted in Point Loma just a few hours ago – giving hope that it still in San Diego. A police report was been filed, but in the meantime, anyone with information can call 911 and a patrol car will be dispatched.

