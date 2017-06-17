Conrad Roy's Mom Speaks Out After Michelle Carter Conviction: 'S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Conrad Roy's Mom Speaks Out After Michelle Carter Conviction: 'She Knew Exactly What She Was Doing'

Updated: Jun 17, 2017 8:42 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.