Westbound SR-52 to southbound I-805 connector to close Sunday morning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Freeway maintenance crews will close the connector ramp from westbound state Route 52 to southbound Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa this weekend, according to Caltrans officials.

The closure was scheduled for Sunday from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. to repair a guardrail, according to spokesman Steven Schultz.

Motorists will be detoured to northbound I-805, then east on Governor Drive to southbound I-805, Schultz said.

"Caltrans reminds drivers to be work-zone alert and to slow when nearing highway work zones,'' Schultz said.