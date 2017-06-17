Homicide victim shot outside Pauma Valley taco shop identified

PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - The 31-year-old Pauma Valley man who was shot to death in front of a local taco shop was identified on Saturday by San Diego County Sheriff's homicide detectives.

Raymond Esparza was gunned down at 9:41 p.m. Friday in front of Jilberto's at 17128 state Route 76, according to sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

Arriving deputies found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot, Nelson said.

"The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office has completed the autopsy related to this investigation.'' Nelson said. "The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. Sheriff's homicide detectives are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about this homicide.''

Deputies from the Valley Center substation responded to the shooting and attempted CPR on Esparza until paramedics arrived.

"Paramedics continued treatment, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,'' Nelson said.

A suspect description was not available.