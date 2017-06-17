Driver killed after hitting car parked in the middle of freeway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver killed after hitting car parked in the middle of freeway identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed this morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

A witness to the crash on the southbound side of Interstate 15 north of the Friars Road overpass approaching Interstate 8 called 911 at 2:50 a.m., officials said.

Gregory Lawrence Scott was the driver and only one in the car when he hit the unoccupied SUV while traveling at freeway speed. The SUV was either abandoned or became disabled in the No. 3 lane.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other injuries, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

