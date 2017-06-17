Driver killed after hitting car parked in the middle of freeway identified

A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed this morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
The 31-year-old Pauma Valley man who was shot to death in front of a local taco shop was identified today by San Diego County Sheriff's homicide detectives.
Police were still on the lookout for an 85-year-old Scripps Ranch man with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
A van used by a San Diego nonprofit to help transport homeless youth was recovered overnight after a thief drove off with it, the organization said.
Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, delivered a message Saturday to UC San Diego graduates centered on the power of compassion and the importance of emotional knowledge.
London police on Saturday raised to 58 the number of deaths either confirmed or presumed following the horrific inferno that turned the city’s Grenfell Tower public housing block into a charred hulk.
Freeway maintenance crews will close the connector ramp from westbound state Route 52 to southbound Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa this weekend, according to Caltrans officials.
Lemon Grove city leaders and law enforcement on Friday announced a ban on alcohol and marijuana at the eight parks in the city.
San Diego County officials are warning residents to take extra precautions against the heat this weekend as temperatures soar into the triple digits, especially when hiking on popular waterfall trails in the Cleveland National Forest.
Police Saturday identified a man who was found dead with major trauma to his body in a home in North Clairemont.