Balboa Park voted 'Best California Attraction'

SAN DIEGO – Balboa Park received the Reader’s Choice Award for “Best California Attraction” by 10Best.com, topping such notable attractions as Disneyland, Yosemite Park and Lake Tahoe, among others.

Visited by more than 10 million people annually, the iconic 1,200 acre park with its variety of museums, gardens, trails, performing arts venues and cultural and recreational attractions took top honors as the number one spot to visit in the nation’s 31st state.



“Balboa Park continues to instill a sense of wonder in both residents and visitors alike with its ornate architecture, exotic gardens and cultural amenities,” said Herman Parker, director of the City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department. “We are honored that the crown jewel of the City was recognized as a top destination in California and are delighted to be able to offer a truly one of a kind experience to the public.”



Designated as a National Historical Landmark, Balboa Park offers more than 17 museums, lush gardens, fountains, playgrounds, grand architecture and the World Famous San Diego Zoo for the public to discover and enjoy. More information about visiting Balboa Park can be found at [www.balboapark.org]www.balboapark.org.



In addition to Balboa Park, San Diego is home to more than 400 parks offering more than 40,000 acres of park land, 26 miles of shoreline, 57 recreation centers, 13 pools and three golf courses for all to enjoy.

For more information about visiting Balboa Park, click here.