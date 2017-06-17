Police: Missing woman with dementia found 'fine' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police: Missing woman with dementia found 'fine'

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A woman who went missing Friday was found safe on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to the bulletin issued by SDPD, Jackie Peterman was located by trolley security and reunited with her family. 

Peterman had gone missing Friday night her Point Loma home resulting in police issuing a bulletin Saturday.
   

