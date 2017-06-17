Police search for missing woman with dementia

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the second time in three days, the San Diego Police Department Saturday issued a bulletin for a missing person, this time for a woman who went missing from her Point Loma home.



Jackie Peterman, 67, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday at her home at 3423 Ingelow St., according to police.



Peterman has shown signs of early dementia, but she knows her name and has no previous incidents of wandering away from home, the bulletin said.



She was described as white, 4-feet-11, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown, shoulder-length hair.