Police search for missing woman with dementia - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police search for missing woman with dementia

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the second time in three days, the San Diego Police Department Saturday issued a bulletin for a missing person, this time for a woman who went missing from her Point Loma home.
   
Jackie Peterman, 67, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday at her home at 3423 Ingelow St., according to police.
   
Peterman has shown signs of early dementia, but she knows her name and has no previous incidents of wandering away from home, the bulletin said.
   
She was described as white, 4-feet-11, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown, shoulder-length hair.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.