Wife of deployed Marine accepts diploma on his behalf at Petco P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wife of deployed Marine accepts diploma on his behalf at Petco Park

Posted: Updated:

A United States Marine deployed in the middle east was honored at Petco Park Saturday for his accomplishments in the classroom.

His deployment kept him from walking the stage at graduation, so National University presented his diploma to his wife on his behalf.

"I reached out to the school to see if they could do anything, and they decided they were going to put him up on the jumbotron," his wife said. "So I'm just here today in honor for him."

Her husband, Jameson, was able to share a special video message with fellow graduates. 

Jameson is currently deployed in Kuwait and has been studying for his Business Administration degree both here, at home, and abroad. 

He is set to return home in August, one month before the couple's first child is due.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.