Woman rescued after SUV plunges down embankment on I-805 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman rescued after SUV plunges down embankment on I-805

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was rescued from her SUV and taken to a hospital Sunday after she plunged down an embankment on Interstate 805, authorities said.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate just north of Murray Ridge Road approaching the Interstate 8 connector, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The fire department tweeted a photo of crews rescuing the woman from the SUV, which came to rest on its side about 40 feet down the embankment. The photo shows two firefighters carrying a stretcher down the steep ravine as another group works near the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, the fire department said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.