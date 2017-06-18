Woman rescued after SUV plunges down embankment on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was rescued from her SUV and taken to a hospital Sunday after she plunged down an embankment on Interstate 805, authorities said.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate just north of Murray Ridge Road approaching the Interstate 8 connector, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The fire department tweeted a photo of crews rescuing the woman from the SUV, which came to rest on its side about 40 feet down the embankment. The photo shows two firefighters carrying a stretcher down the steep ravine as another group works near the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, the fire department said.