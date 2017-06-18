3-Year-Old Dies During Routine Dental Procedure, Parents Seek Answers

Was Otto Warmbier Set Up? Roommate Doesn't Believe U.S. Student Did Anything Wrong

Was Otto Warmbier Set Up? Roommate Doesn't Believe U.S. Student Did Anything Wrong

For the first time, Otto's Warmbier’s roommate on that ill-fated trip to North Korea is speaking out, saying that he believes the man was wrongfully arrested a year and a half ago as they boarded a plane home.

For the first time, Otto's Warmbier’s roommate on that ill-fated trip to North Korea is speaking out, saying that he believes the man was wrongfully arrested a year and a half ago as they boarded a plane home.