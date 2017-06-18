Father's Day fun for San Diego dads

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On any given weekend parents and kids flock to Balboa Park for some family time - but Sunday was all about the dads.

"Being able to be together with the entire family - it's a lot of fun and rewarding," said one father and grandfather.

Three generations of his family celebrated Father's Day, although he said it really comes back to family.

"It's rewarding. You get to see the kids grow up. Watch them be responsible parents and know maybe you did something right," he said.

Brian Reisert was helping to teach his two children about their family's history.

"Isabel is going to put on her braids in her hair. Henry will put on lederhosen and do some folk dancing with other kids and be part of the celebration for the day," said Reisert.

They went to the park's International Cottages for a special German showcase for Father's Day.

"It reminds us where we're from and our culture. We're all a mix and here to enjoy the park together," Reisert said.

The Perry family spent time together in a wicker cart, as three kids brought dad to Balboa Park to celebrate his day.

And like most dads at the park, Jason Perry says his best presents were the ones seated right beside him.

"Just hanging out with them, being around them, smiles on their faces - that's all I need," said Jason.