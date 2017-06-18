11-year-old Alexa hopes to find a forever family

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The tween years are transition years.

And they can be even more challenging when you are living without a forever family to call your own.

In Sunday's Adopt 8, Marcella Lee introduces us to Alexa who is hoping to find a family to help her climb to new heights.

"Awesome" is how 11-year-old Alexa describes the feeling she has when she's climbing trees..

Alexa says being up in the branches makes her feel like she's on top of the world. This adventurous girl has many other hobbies as well including running, riding scooters and going shopping.

"She's 11 and what girl doesn't want a mom to go shopping with or get their nails done?" said Protective Services Worker Nicole Espinosa. "She just wants to be in a family and feel like she belongs somewhere and she deserves that."

The path Alexa has been forced to travel so far in life has been full of bumps and obstacles..

"She was a little girl when she came into foster care," said Espinosa.

Alexa has grown up in the system.

"Alexa's spent almost half her life in foster care," Espinosa said. "And there's been people in and out of her life, that have left her, with no fault of her own."

While her favorite subject is math, Alexa says creating artwork brings her a sense of calm.

"She's very creative, she likes to draw," said Espinosa. "She loves going shopping and doing girly things - especially picking out her own clothes, she has her own style and taste.

"Our hope is that she gets a family that will commit to her, provide her unconditional commitment and get her over those humps and hard times together."

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

News 8 would like to thank photographer Ron Manahan for taking the Heart Gallery photos featured in the video.