'Devious Maids' Star Roselyn Sanchez and Husband Eric Winter Exp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Devious Maids' Star Roselyn Sanchez and Husband Eric Winter Expecting Baby No. 2

Updated: Jun 18, 2017 11:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.