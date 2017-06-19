Body found near the U.S.-Mexico Border - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found near the U.S.-Mexico Border

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A man was found dead Monday morning just north of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Border Patrol agents found the body near the entrance to a commercial lot in the 5900 block of Rail Court in San Ysidro and alerted police around 6:20 a.m., said San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

Authorities will not disclose any details of the person or the cause of death.

