EXCLUSIVE: Your First Look at 'Real Housewives of Dallas' Season - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Your First Look at 'Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 2 Is Here -- It's LeeAnne vs. Stephanie!

Updated: Jun 19, 2017 7:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.