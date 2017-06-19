EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Moms of 'Fun Mom Dinner' -- and Check Out th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Moms of 'Fun Mom Dinner' -- and Check Out the Movie's Poster!

Updated: Jun 19, 2017 9:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.