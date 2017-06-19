San Diego City Council to decide fate of SoccerCity

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego City Council is scheduled to decide Monday on the future of the SoccerCity project. Investors say they collected more than 100,000 signatures and say they are planning to gather outside of City Hall.



The city council is expected to consider whether to call for a special election for San Diegans to vote on November 7.

Soccer superstar Landon Donovan and the American Outlaws fan group will gather Monday at 11:00 a.m., along with others, outside of city hall.

The city council will meet Monday afternoon and plan to wrap up 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13 modifications made by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year stand after a pair of override votes by the City Council failed Tuesday.

Faulconer Friday, June 16 restored $5 million to fund a special election this fall after it was removed from the spending plan by the council several days earlier.

