Driver killed in rollover crash on SR-52

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist was killed Monday in a rollover crash on a freeway offramp in the Clairemont area.

A vehicle rolled off the transition road from eastbound state Route 52 to Genesee Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. and ended up in a canyon area about 30 feet away, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The offramp was shut down following the crash and a SigAlert was issued, authorities said.