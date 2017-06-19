Driver killed in rollover crash on SR-52

A hit-and-run crash near Buddy Todd Park left an Oceanside police motorcycle officer injured and a motorist under arrest Monday.
The Bro-Am is an annual event hosted by a local band that aims to give back to the community.
The event is this Saturday, and the band that founded the event, Switchfoot, landed at Lindbergh Field Monday morning.
News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports from the airport, where the band held a mini-concert.
Police were still on the lookout for an 85-year-old Scripps Ranch man with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The San Diego City Council is scheduled to decide Monday on the future of the SoccerCity project. Investors say they collected more than 100,000 signatures and say they are planning to gather outside of City Hall.
A heat advisory continues until 9 p.m. Wednesday in San Diego County and officials are reminding residents to take extra precautions to protect themselves as temperatures soar into the triple digits, especially when hiking on popular waterfall trails in the Cleveland National Forest.
Dogs won't have to stay on the sand all summer - they can grab a surfboard and hit the waves.
The Helen Woodward Animal Center dog-surf lessons kicked off Sunday in Del Mar.
The summertime classes feature expert instruction to get your pup to pro level in no time.
Classes are available for dogs and owners of any experience level and will last all summer long.
On any given weekend parents and kids flock to Balboa Park for some family time - but Sunday was all about the dads.