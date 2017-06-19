Oceanside police officer injured in hit-and-run crash

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A hit-and-run crash near Buddy Todd Park left an Oceanside police motorcycle officer injured and a motorist under arrest Monday.

The lawman was conducting a traffic stop at Oceanside Boulevard and Foussat Road when a car hit him about 10:30 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The involved driver fled but was taken into custody several blocks away, at Industry Street and El Camino Real, OPD spokesman Tom Bussey said. His name was not immediately available.

Medics airlifted the injured officer, who was conscious and alert following the crash, to a trauma center. The extent of his injuries was unclear.

Stretches of Foussat Road and Industry Street remained closed through late morning due to the accident.



