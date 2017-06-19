DIY Tips & Tricks: Create new pieces with old materials - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DIY Tips & Tricks: Create new pieces with old materials

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8)  — Now that we are slowly coming out of the drought, it may be time to spruce up your yard. 

The perfect person here to help with that stopped by News 8 Morning Extra on Monday. 

You may know her from the DIY show "I Hate My Yard" - native San Diegan Sara Bendrick.

Sara – who was born and raised in San Diego – is a landscape designer who has had a passion for art, nature and anything living since a young age.  

She also has a book out called "Big Impact Landscaping."  

Monday on Morning Extra she showcased how to make a fence board Lazy Susan.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.