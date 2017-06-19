Southwestern College lockdown lifted following report of armed p - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Southwestern College lockdown lifted following report of armed person

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The lockdown at Southwestern College in Chula Vista has been lifted, according to campus officials. Police believe that the possibly armed person spotted at the Otay Lakes Road school is no longer there, officials say.

