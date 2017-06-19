San Diego Sport Innovators Springboard Program

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Ever dream of breaking into the sport business? Not as a professional athlete, but maybe with a new project that could change the industry?



Well, this may be your chance: San Diego Sport Innovators is a non-profit business development organization for the sports and active lifestyle industry. And

SDSI is now accepting applications to its business accelerator program.

Dropping in to News 8 Morning Extra to share how you can get started are SDSI Executive Chairman and one of the NBA's 50 greatest players of all time, Bill Walton, as well as a local maker of eco-friendly eyewear Jenny Amaraneni - co-founder of SOLO Eyewear.

SDSI Springboard is a 20-week intensive business accelerator that helps sports and active lifestyle industry entrepreneurs create sustainable and scalable businesses based on a demanding curriculum and professional mentoring.

The mentor-led program includes the expertise of successful executives and seasoned entrepreneurs from companies like Callaway Golf, Road Runner Sports, Active.com and Competitor Group.

“We are most proud of our successes,” said Bill Walton. “Over the years, 87 percent of our Springboard graduates are still in business, we have helped to build 70 different companies, those companies have raised more than $50 million in business-building capital and have create nearly 450 real jobs - jobs that are the bedrock foundation of our community.”

Those interested in the program can apply at SDSportInnovators.org through July 31.