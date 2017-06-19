Head-on crash in Fallbrook leaves one person dead - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Head-on crash in Fallbrook leaves one person dead

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A head-on collision on a rural North County road left one person dead Monday afternoon.

The fatal wreck occurred about 4 p.m. on South Mission Road at Via Encinos in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

A stretch of South Mission Road was closed in the area to allow for investigation and cleanup, the CHP advised.

