Driver dies after Mini Cooper flips into drainage ditch

Balboa Park is one of the best things about San Diego, but the cost to see all it has to offer can really add up. To make it easier for military families to take full advantage of its treasures, the park's Cultural Partnership Foundation and some generous donors are on a mission.
A hit-and-run crash near Buddy Todd Park left an Oceanside police motorcycle officer injured and a suspect in custody Monday.
A man who repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint during a 2 1/2-hour ordeal near Balboa Park after trying to abduct another woman the same night admitted guilt Monday and faces 55 years to life behind bars.
Southwestern College in Chula Vista was placed on lockdown Monday due to a reported sighting of a possibly armed person.
Ever dream of breaking into the sport business? Not as a professional athlete, but maybe with a new project that could change the industry?
Always winning in his spirituality, he's the guru in the flower headband and you have probably seen his hilarious how-to videos on everything from how to be gluten intolerant to how to get offended.
Emotional healing coach, YouTuber and author of "How to be Ultra Spiritual," JP Sears visited News 8 Morning Extra on Monday.
Families in East County will get a better night's sleep thanks to Jerome's Furniture after the owner personally delivered dozens of brand new queen size mattresses to families living in at the East County Transitional Living Center.