Driver dies after Mini Cooper flips into drainage ditch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man was killed Monday in a solo car crash at a Sorrento Valley intersection.

The motorist had just exited northbound Interstate 5 at Sorrento Valley Road when he ran a stop sign at the bottom of the offramp shortly before 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The driver's Mini Cooper crossed Roselle Street at high speed, crashed through a chain-link fence and tumbled into a concrete drainage ditch, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Medics took the driver, whose name was withheld pending family notification, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead.