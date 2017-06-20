Scarlett Johansson Got Trashed With Her 72-Year-Old Doppelgänger - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Scarlett Johansson Got Trashed With Her 72-Year-Old Doppelgänger

'Rough Night' star Scarlett Johansson partied with a grandma named Geraldine who, as Reddit users pointed out, has old photos that look eerily identical to Scarlett.

