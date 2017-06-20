Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage meds

Three teenage boys were booked into Juvenile Hall Monday in connection with a break-in at a Clairemont-area home that was tented for fumigation.
The City Council Monday unanimously opted to place the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley before San Diego voters, most likely for the November 2018 general election ballot.
On Monday, veterans and community members came together to honor a wounded warrior and his family. They wrote inspirational messages on the wall of the new home being build for the family. News 8's Shaw Styles reports from the new home on the the emotional notes shared.
With a heat wave gripping the region, the manager of the state's power grid issued a statewide Flex Alert that will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the system.
Balboa Park is one of the best things about San Diego, but the cost to see all it has to offer can really add up. To make it easier for military families to take full advantage of its treasures, the park's Cultural Partnership Foundation and some generous donors are on a mission.
A hit-and-run crash near Buddy Todd Park left an Oceanside police motorcycle officer injured and a suspect in custody Monday.
A man who repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint during a 2 1/2-hour ordeal near Balboa Park after trying to abduct another woman the same night admitted guilt Monday and faces 55 years to life behind bars.
Southwestern College in Chula Vista was placed on lockdown Monday due to a reported sighting of a possibly armed person.