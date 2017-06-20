Teens caught on camera breaking into tented home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Three teenage boys were booked into Juvenile Hall Monday in connection with a break-in at a Clairemont-area home that was tented for fumigation.

Surveillance cameras alerted the homeowner after the trio gained access to the residence on Genesee Avenue near Conrad Avenue shortly before midnight, but they had run off by the time police arrived, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The family who was staying with friends miles away in Rancho Bernardo was prepared.

Months earlier, they had installed a high-tech, motion-activated video camera surveillance system that replays live pictures in real time of anyone attempting to break in while the owners are gone - alerting them on their iPhone or iPad.

"I jumped on the app and I looked at the iPad and I was like, 'oh my gosh! Someone is trying to get inside," said the home owner.

The family watched the alleged burglars in action as they called 911 for help.

Officers had to suit up with special breathing tanks form the fire department to enter the freshly-fumigated home and complete their investigation.

It was not immediately clear what was taken, but the teens dropped some items, including a watch, on their way out, according to the officer.

Officers caught up to the suspects, ages 17, 17 and 15, and arrested them shortly afterward, Hernandez said.