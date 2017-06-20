EXCLUSIVE: Oprah Winfrey Asks Sheryl Sandberg How She Handles 'Great Loss' in Touching 'Super Soul Sunday'

Trista Sutter admits that upon suffering a seizure while vacationing with her family in Croatia, she asked herself, "Why me?"
Stephen Curry is still basking in the glory of leading the Golden State Warriors to another NBA title, and the two-time league MVP headed out to Hawaii with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their adorable kids, 4-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Ryan, to celebrate!
Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated her daughter Maddie's 9th birthday over the weekend with a fun pool party, inviting all of her little girl's friends, and two very special guests.