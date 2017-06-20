The King of Sting: Researcher discusses insect stings, pain

Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist government

Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government

More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death

A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to oppose than support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Researchers are gearing up to start recruiting 10,000 New Yorkers early next year for a study so sweeping it's called "The Human Project.".

NASA's planet-hunting Kepler telescope found 10 new planets that are not too hot or cold and just the right size to have life on them.

NASA telescope finds 10 more planets that could have life

Harvard University's recent decision to rescind admission offers to 10 incoming freshmen because of offensive Facebook posts is drawing attention from far beyond the Ivy League school's halls.

Whole Foods CEO says deal with Amazon was the result of a 'whirlwind courtship.'.

Los Angeles' police chief says 4 more teenage police cadets have been arrested in a widening probe of stolen police cruisers that led to three arrests last week.

The prosecutor who charged a former Milwaukee police officer for killing a 23-year-old black man told jurors the man "looked like a child" and was in a vulnerable position when he was fatally shot.

A federal judge has announced President Donald Trump won't be a defendant in a lawsuit over the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

Delta Airlines says it is the first airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking baggage.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising to overhaul the tax code by the end of the year despite political divisions among Republicans and a crowded legislative agenda for Congress.

It don’t mean a thing it if ain’t got that sting.

Meet Justin Schmidt, an Entomologist affectionately known as the King of Sting. He’s been stung thousands of times by a variety of insects, all on purpose.

Why you ask? Because science.

Schmidt seeks stingers to compile data for his sting pain scale, the Schmidt Pain Scale of Stinging Insects. The scale assigns a rating, 1 through 4, to different insects that can sting and describes the sensory characteristics of each.

His descriptors, though, go far beyond “very painful,” or “extremely painful.”

In his book, The Sting of the Wild, Schmidt paints the pain with imagery and eloquence resembling that of an exclusive champagne menu.

For example, the sting of a wasp, which lands at a 1 on the scale: Sharp meets spice. A slender cactus spine brushes a Buffalo wing before it poked your arm.

A Sweat bee, also a 1 on the scale: Light and ephemeral, almost fruity. A Tiny spark has singed a single hair on your arm.

Now for a heavy hitter- A Bullet ant, 4 on the scale: Pure, intense, brilliant pain. Like walking over flaming charcoal with a 3-inch nail embedded in your heel.

Schmidt joined News 8’s Heather Myers in studio to talk more about his book, his passion for being stung, and gives some tips for the moment you find yourself writhing in pain after an encounter with an insect.