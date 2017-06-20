Adele visits London firefighters after tower block blaze

Meet Justin Schmidt, an Entomologist affectionately known as the King of Sting. He’s been stung thousands of times by a variety of insects, all on purpose, in the name of science.
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 122 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday as the heat wave roasting Southern California peaks.
With a heat wave gripping the region, the manager of the state's power grid issued a statewide Flex Alert that will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the system.
The City Council Monday unanimously opted to place the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley before San Diego voters, most likely for the November 2018 general election ballot.
Three teenage boys were booked into Juvenile Hall Monday in connection with a break-in at a Clairemont-area home that was tented for fumigation.
On Monday, veterans and community members came together to honor a wounded warrior and his family. They wrote inspirational messages on the wall of the new home being build for the family. News 8's Shaw Styles reports from the new home on the the emotional notes shared.
Balboa Park is one of the best things about San Diego, but the cost to see all it has to offer can really add up. To make it easier for military families to take full advantage of its treasures, the park's Cultural Partnership Foundation and some generous donors are on a mission.