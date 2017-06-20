Clairemont street named after Mark Hamill, actor who played Luke Skywalker

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council voted today to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars'' actor lived for part of his youth.

Under the city's honorary street naming program, Hamill will be recognized with street signs in the 5900 block of Castleton Drive. However, Castleton Drive will remain the official name of the street.

The son of a naval officer, Hamill lived on the road during the 1960s.

He attended Hale Junior High School and one year at Madison High School before moving to Virginia and later Japan.

Hamill took on a variety of small television roles in the early 1970s before achieving stardom as Luke Skywalker in the original "Star Wars'' film in 1977. He later appeared in "Star Wars'' sequels, "Corvette Summer'' and "The Big Red One,'' and provided the voice of The Joker in animated "Batman'' productions.

The item was passed 7-0 without comment as part of the council's consent agenda, with members Chris Cate and Lorie Zapf absent.