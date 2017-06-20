Get sharp, stay sharp during Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

Nearly everyone knows of someone whose life has been changed by Alzheimer’s or another neurodegenerative disease.

During June, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is on a mission to educate the masses about neurodegenerative diseases and raise money to help find a cure.

The campaign goes deeper than asking those interested to drop money in a box. Instead, the Alzheimer’s Association gives people the power to organize their own event centered around an activity or hobby.

Event hosts can draw donations from event participants that will help fund research and provide support for patients and caregivers.

News 8’s heather Myers invited Dr. Ryen MacDonald and Alzheimer’s Association spokesperson Kristen Cusato to share some tips that can help you keep your brain sharp.

Dr. MacDonald and Cusato focused on four lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging.