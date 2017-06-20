EXCLUSIVE: DeMario Jackson 'Trying to Clear His Name,' Relieved - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: DeMario Jackson 'Trying to Clear His Name,' Relieved 'Bachelor in Paradise' Investigation Is Over, Source Says

Updated: Jun 20, 2017 11:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.