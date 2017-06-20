Kyle test 2017-06-20

Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish her gal pal Nicole Kidman a "gorgeous day" on her 50th birthday.

The 41-year-old star posted a cute snap of the pair posing while looking fabulous and clutching white mugs.

"Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, #NicoleKidman!!!," Witherspoon wrote. "I hope you have a gorgeous day. Love you, lady!

The Big Little Lies costars and executive producers are currently "working on storylines," for a potential second season of the HBO miniseries.

Kidman's fellow Australian actress, Naomi Watts, also marked the big day on social media.

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman," Watts captioned a pic of the pair hugging. "A remarkable human who gives so much love and spirit to all those around her. My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades. May there be many more to come... ????????????????????."

Kidman recently opened up to ET about the significant birthday and her hopes to keep the occasion "low-key."

"I'm absolutely embracing it," she added. "I try to embrace all parts of my life now because I think you just go, 'Wow. [I'm] so lucky, so blessed.'"

Happy 50th Nicole!

